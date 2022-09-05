Bison Wealth LLC Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

