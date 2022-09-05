Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ANGL opened at $27.49 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.