Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 32,408 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

