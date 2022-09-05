Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 45,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 101.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $284.07 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.