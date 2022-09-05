Bison Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $81.04 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.