Bison Wealth LLC Has $626,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $168.45 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.