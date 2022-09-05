Bison Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,919,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,333,000.

JPST opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

