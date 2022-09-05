Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 252,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5,967.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 11,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $99.44 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

