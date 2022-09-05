Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

