Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 204.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,036,000 after buying an additional 282,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $418.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.