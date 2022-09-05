Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 214.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE C opened at $48.84 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.