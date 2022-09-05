Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $41,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 125.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

ADSK opened at $198.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

