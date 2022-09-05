APG Asset Management N.V. Has $30.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vale were worth $30,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vale by 25.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 255,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,025,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.