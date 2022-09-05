PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,120,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,440,968 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $1,631,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,649 shares of company stock worth $2,370,516. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

