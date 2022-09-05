Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 369.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

