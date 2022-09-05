Railgun Price Reaches $0.61 (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Railgun has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and $311,066.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022297 BTC.

About Railgun

Railgun (CRYPTO:RAIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

