CateCoin (CATE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CateCoin (CATE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. CateCoin has a total market cap of $27.48 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

About CateCoin

CateCoin (CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

