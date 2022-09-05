ZoidPay (ZPAY) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $40.37 million and $22,091.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZoidPay Profile

ZoidPay (ZPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

