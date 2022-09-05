Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Tops $0.0055

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $42.70 million and $297,296.00 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
