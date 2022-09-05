Ballswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.53 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Ballswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ballswap has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Ballswap has a market cap of $114.53 million and approximately $71,425.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022297 BTC.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 coins. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @BitBallSwap. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/BitBallEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface. BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

