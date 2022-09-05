ANIVERSE Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $55.59 million and $12.11 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030254 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00041902 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00081789 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANIVERSE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

