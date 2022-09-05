TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $136.00

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 137.95 ($1.67), with a volume of 104988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.60 ($1.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($3.84).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14,460.00.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 339.15%.

(Get Rating)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.