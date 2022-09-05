MinePlex (PLEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $117.89 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $117.89 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002111 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,960,187 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.
MinePlex Coin Trading
