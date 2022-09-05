MinePlex (PLEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $117.89 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $117.89 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,960,187 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.