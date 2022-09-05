SparksPay (SPK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,366.14 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,629,979 coins and its circulating supply is 11,746,288 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

