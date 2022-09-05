Pollux Coin (POX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,335.00

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $209.90 million and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.
Pollux Coin Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pollux Coin Coin Trading
