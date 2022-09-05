16,962 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $648,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $30.11 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.