U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2,640.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 129,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

