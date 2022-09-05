Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $246,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $289.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

