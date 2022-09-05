Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

