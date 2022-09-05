US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of USFD opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 244,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

