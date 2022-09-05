Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

