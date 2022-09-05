APG Asset Management N.V. Has $40.84 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,389 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $40,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

