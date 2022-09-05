Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Shares of GOOS stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
