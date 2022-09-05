Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

