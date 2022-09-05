Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $228,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $416,128,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $151.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

