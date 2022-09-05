Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $166.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

