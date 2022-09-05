Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Cognex Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

