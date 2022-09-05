Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

