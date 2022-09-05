Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $227.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

