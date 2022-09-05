LSV Asset Management Has $230.73 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,306,815 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.66% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $230,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

