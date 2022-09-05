Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,553 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 354,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after buying an additional 3,618,438 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

