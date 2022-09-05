LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $176,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

