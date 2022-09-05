The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $44,971,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $142.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

