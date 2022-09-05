Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,596 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

