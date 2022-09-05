Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

COST stock opened at $519.11 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.