Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 298 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL opened at $91.13 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.