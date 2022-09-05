Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.