Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 76.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,855 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBIZ Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Activity
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.