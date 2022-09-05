Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 76.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,855 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

