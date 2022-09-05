7,525 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after acquiring an additional 533,816 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 185.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 720,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 55.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

