Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Holdings Increased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $99.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

